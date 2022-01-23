Tyreek Hill fantasy outlook: Start or sit Chiefs WR in the Divisional round?

Tyreek Hill is capable of breaking off a game-changing play at any moment, but those types of plays haven’t been as prevalent for him lately. Should you trust Hill in your DraftKings lineups this Sunday versus the Buffalo Bills.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill ($6,600)

Hill scored last week against the Steelers and came inches short of notching a second score. But over the past eight games, as he has been nagged by lower-body injuries, the speed merchant has topped the 100-yard mark only once and has scored just two TDs. Some of that has to do with the defensive schemes Hill has faced, but he also just hasn’t been as explosive as he can be when healthy. He looked no worse for wear versus Pittsburgh, but a 5-57-1 line still leaves something to be desired. Now here comes the Bills’ defense, which gave up the fewest DraftKings points to opposing wideouts during the regular season, including a scant six receiving touchdowns. Buffalo limited Hill to seven catches and 63 yards on 13 targets back in Week 5.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hill’s price has dropped significantly — $400 less than last week. But given his matchup, I would rather go in another direction.