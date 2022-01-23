Mecole Hardman fantasy outlook: Start or sit Chiefs WR in the Divisional round?

Mecole Hardman has had a lot of success against the Buffalo Bills over the previous year. What is his fantasy outlook for this week’s Divisional round duel?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman ($3,900)

When these teams faced off in Kansas City back in October, Hardman was the Chiefs’ most productive wide receiver, logging a career-high nine receptions on 12 targets for 76 yards. In last year’s AFC Championship game versus Buffalo, he scored a short receiving touchdown and broke off a 50-yard rush. In Week 18 against the Broncos, Hardman had another standout performance -- eight catches for a career-best 103 yards. It looked like he was being phased out of the Chiefs’ offense a couple of months ago, but Hardman has played more than half of the snaps in each of their past two games and made the best of that opportunity. This week’s matchup versus Buffalo, however, appears to be quite difficult as the Bills’ pass defense ranks No. 1 in DVOA.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Still a boom-or-bust player in general but one who has shown a safer floor lately, Hardman is an easy GPP buy at this low price. All he needs is one big play in order to pay off.