Byron Pringle fantasy outlook: Start or sit Chiefs WR in the Divisional round?

Byron Pringle has made a significant impact on the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense over the past four weeks. Can he keep rolling this Sunday versus the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Byron Pringle ($4,200)

After a long span of scattershot production through most of the season, Pringle has caught 19 passes on 26 targets through his previous four games. That includes four touchdowns. The Bills have the best pass defense, statistically, in the NFL, but Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne did get them for two touchdowns during last week’s Wild Card game. With Patrick Mahomes and a game with a projected total of 54 points, good things are possible for the improving third-year receiver.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Pringle provides good value at his price. He should be a popular GPP option for those managers who want to fit more studs onto their roster.