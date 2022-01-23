Travis Kelce fantasy outlook: Start or sit Chiefs TE in the Divisional round?

Travis Kelce has scored in four consecutive games. Can he run that streak to five against the Buffalo Bills, who have been one of the better defenses versus tight ends this season?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce ($6,500)

Last year, the Bills were one of the most generous units to the position as they permitted a league-high 92 receptions to opposing TEs. This year, tight ends came away with just 54 receptions and 7.9 DraftKings points per game against the Bills during the regular season. Both marks rank as the second-worst in the NFL. The Bills have given up only three touchdowns to tight ends — or half as many as Kelce has accounted for in his past four games (five receiving, one passing). Kelce also notched one of those regular-season TDs when he posted a 6-57-1 line on 10 targets during Kansas City’s Week 5 loss to Buffalo.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Kelce is the priciest tight end on the slate, $700 more than Rob Gronkowski. But it’s still not a prohibitive cost for such a consistently productive player. Fire him up in all contests without concern.