Cole Beasley fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bills WR in the Divisional round?

The Buffalo Bills scored 47 points and quarterback Josh Allen threw five touchdown passes in last week’s wild card win over the New England Patriots. You’d think that pretty much ever wide receiver on the team got in on the action, but that wasn’t the case for Cole Beasley.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Cole Beasley ($4,000)

Beasley had one catch on one target for 19 yards last week, and that’s it. Through the second half of the season his role lessened, and he’s had more than 50 yards just once since Week 8. The Bills leaned on Isaiah McKenzie out of the slot last week, and they’re expected to do the same this week against the Kansas City Chiefs. That takes away whatever fantasy appeal he used to have.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Stay away from Beasley this week. You can get McKenzie for a much smaller salary, and there’s more upside there.