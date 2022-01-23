Isaiah McKenzie fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bills WR in the Divisional round?

In their blowout win over the New England Patriots last week, the Buffalo Bills were finding ways to get the ball into Isaiah McKenzie’s hands. He caught passes and took a few handoffs, and even though he one of a tiny few players who didn’t cross the goal line, his workload makes him an intriguing play for this week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie ($3,500)

McKenzie caught all three passes that came his way, totaling 45 yards. He also had rushing attempts for another 29 yards. Most notable is that the Bills had a decided preference for him in the slot over Cole Beasley, a trend that’s continued into the postseason.

The Chiefs pass defense isn’t quite what the Patriots was, which bodes well for McKenzie. And if the team is manufacturing touches for him on the ground too, it makes his ceiling that much higher.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

He’s worth a start this week given the bargain salary with the potential for some real upside.