Emmanuel Sanders fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bills WR in the Divisional round?

A footnote in the Buffalo Bills’ passing game throughout most of the regular season, veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders got in the on the fun last week against the New England Patriots. He scored for the first time since Week 5 this season, and it’s no doubt going to get him some sniffs as a possible addition to a fantasy football lineup for this week’s division round game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders ($4,100)

Sanders caught two passes on three targets last week for 36 yards and a touchdown. He picked up 33 of those yards on his scoring play. But that game was an outlier for Sanders. Down the stretch, he saw his role eclipsed by Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie, players who weren’t playing as big of a role in Buffalo’s offense when Sanders scored twice against the Chiefs back in Week 5.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sanders probably isn’t a bad player to take a flyer on this week, given his low salary, but I’d look for more consistent players first.