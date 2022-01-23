 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Stefon Diggs fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bills WR in the Divisional round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of Stefon Diggs ahead of the Divisional round matchup against the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By LTruscott
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Despite a blowout win over the New England Patriots last week, wide receiver Stefon Diggs didn’t finish with a very impressive line in the box score. Naturally, that’s depressed his fantasy football ahead of this week’s divisional round game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but should you be all that nervous about putting him into your lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Stefon Diggs ($6,500)

Diggs finished last week’s game with three catches on four targets totaling just 60 yards. That did include a big 45-yard grab, the biggest play of the night for the Bills. Those stats are going to have some questioning whether or not to start Diggs this week. He had just two catches for 69 yards the last time these two teams met, back in Week 5, but that feels like a long time ago at this point.

The Patriots pass defense, second-best in the league, and an big early led both contributed to Diggs’ down day. The Chiefs don’t have a pass defense like that, and Diggs is always a threat to score.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Diggs’ salary in DraftKings leagues is a relative bargain this week. I would start him.

