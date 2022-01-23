Devin Singletary fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bills RB in the Divisional round?

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary did not disappoint in last week’s Wild Card win over the New England Patriots. Playing in deep freeze temperatures, the Bills leaned heavily on their running game, and Singletary led the way with 16 carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns. This week, the Bills are on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs, and Singletary is looking like another great play in fantasy football formats.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary ($5,900)

The Bills made Singletary the centerpiece of their backfield down the stretch this season and stuck with him for the opening round of the postseason. There’s no reason to think that’s going to change this week. The Chiefs have the 18th ranked defense against running backs, according to DraftKings. The Steelers didn’t have the chance to run against Kansas City much last week, which tends to happen when you’re down 35-7. That’s unlikely to happen to the Bills. The Chiefs gave up an average of 117.6 rushing yards per game during the regular season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

A lot of DFS players are going to be drawn to Derrick Henry this week, which helps make Singletary a solid play at his salary level. Start him with confidence.