Josh Allen fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bills QB in the Divisional round?

The Buffalo Bills are set to travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the Divisional Round on Saturday. Quarterback Josh Allen is coming off one of the most dominant performance we’ve seen in the playoffs in a while. The Bills were the first team in history to not have a 4th down, punt, field goal attempt, or giveaway in a game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills QB Josh Allen ($7,600)

This season, Allen threw for 4,407 yards with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. During the regular season, many people thought Allen had struggles and thought he may have regressed. It’s clear in the playoffs, that is not the case.

The Kansas City Chiefs defense allows 248.6 passing yards per game which ranks 26th in the NFL. The last time these teams faced off, Allen had a stellar game as he threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns. I expect another big-time game from him in this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Although he is the most expensive quarterback, he’s fully worth it. I recommend starting him.