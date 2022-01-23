Announcers and viewing options for Rams vs. Bucs in NFC Divisional round

Tom Brady is on the road to a possible eighth Super Bowl ring. The next obstacle in the way of Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the star-studded Los Angeles Rams. The two teams will meet in the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on NBC and streamed on Peacock. Play-by-play legend Al Michaels will be on the call with color analyst Cris Collinsworth and sideline reporter Michele Tafoya.

Rams vs. Bucs: Gameday announcers

Michels broke in as a broadcaster back in the 1960s and has been on the mic for some of the most unforgettable moments in sports history, including “The Miracle on Ice” in 1980 and the earthquake-interrupted World Series in 1989. Michaels has been one of the NFL’s most prominent TV voices since earning the play-by-play gig on ABC’s Monday Night Football in 1986. He spent 20 years in that role before moving over to NBC in 2006 to lead its Sunday Night Football broadcast.

Collinsworth has teamed with Michaels on Sunday Night Football since 2009. The former Cincinnati Bengals wideout took the spot of the retired John Madden and has won six Sports Emmys for his work as a color analyst.

Tafoya, a five-time Sports Emmy winner, worked with Michaels as a sideline reporter on Monday Night Football in 2004 and 2005. She has worked for NBC in that capacity since 2011. Besides this weekend’s game, this trio will be on the call for Super Bowl 56 in February. It will mark Tafoya’s final assignment for NBC; the network stated this month that she will depart to pursue other opportunities following the Super Bowl. The 76-year-old Michaels is also in the final year of his NBC contract.