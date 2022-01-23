Announcers and viewing options for Bills vs. Chiefs in AFC Divisional round

The Divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs will wrap up Sunday night with what should be a highly entertaining matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs. Kick off is slated for 6:30 p.m. The game will be aired on CBS and streamed via Paramount+. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be in the booth with Tracy Wolfson and Jay Feely providing reporting and commentary from the sidelines. This team also called last year’s AFC Championship Game between these two squads.

Bills vs. Chiefs: Gameday announcers

Nantz has been doing NFL play-by-play for CBS since the ‘80s and has been the network’s leading NFL broadcaster since 2004. Romo, who retired from the NFL in 2016 following a decade as the Dallas Cowboys’ starting quarterback, has been alongside Nantz since 2017. Romo quickly showed that he was fit for such a lofty position, endearing NFL fans with his natural excitement and ability to diagnose plays before the snap. He signed a contract extension with CBS in 2020 that made him the highest-paid NFL analyst in TV history.

Besides the NFL, Wolfson is also CBS’ lead sideline reporter for college football and college basketball. She has been working with Nantz on the network’s top NFL broadcast team since 2014. Feely joined CBS Sports in 2015, one year after completing a 14-season career as an NFL kicker. He is a special teams analyst on the lead broadcast but has also served as a color analyst on NFL games.

This quartet was on the call for Super Bowl 53 in 2019 and Super Bowl 55 in 2021. Now they will cover the game with the highest over-under in the Divisional round. This highly anticipated Bills-Chiefs matchup has a 54-point total on DraftKings Sportsbook.