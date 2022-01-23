Best Bills player prop bets for Divisional round

The Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Buffalo Bills for a divisional round game this weekend. It’s expected to be one of the higher-scoring games in this round too, with a predicted total of 53.5 points. Kickoff for this one is at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Here’s a look at some of the better player props for the Bills in this one, via DraftKings sportsbook.

Bills prop bets: 2022 Divisional round

Dawson Knox, First touchdown scorer (+1400)

Knox has scored nine times this season, one less than the team leader in the receiving touchdown category, Stefon Diggs. He scored twice last week against the Patriots, including the first one for the Bills. He’s scored first in three of Buffalo’s last four playoff games. If you want a lesser risk that could still payout nicely, Knox is +175 as an anytime TD scorer.

Josh Allen, Over 278.5 passing yards (-115)

Allen had 308 passing yards last week in frigid temperatures. The last time he played the Chiefs, back in Week 5, he had 315 yards. The Chiefs pass defense has been generous to opposing quarterbacks this season, giving up nearly 4,500 yards in the regular season. Even tired old Ben Roethlisberger had 215 against Kansas City last week.

Devin Singletary, Over 60.5 rushing yards (-115)

Singletary rolled up 81 yards against the Patriots last week, and he only carried the ball 16 times. That was his lowest rushing yardage total in four of his last five games. Unlike the Steelers, the Bills aren’t likely to have to put their ground game on ice and chase points in this one, so Singletary should see plenty of field.

