Best Chiefs player prop bets for Divisional round

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills this week for a divisional round tilt that could feature a lot of points. The expected total is set at 53.5 points. Kickoff for this one is at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Here’s a look at some of the better player props for the Chiefs in this one, via DraftKings sportsbook.

Chiefs prop bets: 2022 Divisional round

Tyreek Hill, Under 70.5 receiving yards (-115)

That number looks a low for a dynamo like Hill, but he’s not exactly been on fire lately. He had 57 yards last week against the Steelers, his highest yardage total in his last four games. The last time the Chiefs played the Bills, back in Week 5, he only had 63 yards.

Byron Pringle, Anytime touchdown scorer (+200)

The Bills only gave up six receiving touchdowns to opposing wide receivers during the regular season, SIX! But, I expect the Chiefs to be pretty aggressive in this one. Pringle scored twice last week, his second two-score performance in his last four games.

Travis Kelce, Over 5.5 receptions (-125)

The Bills are tough on opposing tight ends too, but the Chiefs will feed Kelce to keep the chains moving. He caught six passes on 10 targets in that Week 5 game.

