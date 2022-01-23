Best Rams player prop bets for Divisional round

The Los Angeles Rams trounced the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round. Now they will take a step up in class this Sunday when they visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3:00 p.m. ET. Here are three Rams player props from DraftKings Sportsbook that you should consider this weekend.

Rams prop bets: 2022 Divisional round

Odell Beckham Jr., over 46.5 receiving yards (-115)

Beckham tallied 54 receiving yards last week on a night in which the Rams threw just 18 passes (including one from Beckham that he completed for 40 yards). They likely won’t be able to be so conservative this week versus Tom Brady and company. And when facing the Bucs, offenses know they have to throw to win lest they continuously slam into the brick wall that is Tampa Bay’s defensive front. This number is too low for Beckham, who looks healthy and motivated. When those two things are aligned with a quality quarterback such as Matthew Stafford, great things are possible.

Tyler Higbee, anytime TD scorer (+250)

The Bucs rank in the middle of the pack versus tight ends this year. They’ve allowed six touchdowns to the position, including one to this man when these teams met in Los Angeles way back in Week 3. Last week, the Eagles’ Dallas Goedert had a big performance (six receptions, 92 yards) that would have been even bigger if not for a drop and Jalen Hurts’ usual scattershot accuracy. Higbee will have his chances to score in a game where the Rams will likely have to throw more than 30 times.

Matthew Stafford, over 0.5 interceptions (-135)

And with more pass attempts comes the greater likelihood that at least one of them will be picked off. Interceptions are what Stafford was most known for down the stretch of the regular season. He was clean against the Cardinals, but in a game that was basically over by halftime, he didn’t need to take any chances and threw just 17 passes. The Bucs picked off Hurts twice last Sunday. They’ll get Stafford at least once at home. Obviously, there’s not much value here, but if you’re just looking to cash somehow, someway on Sunday, you can’t go much safer than this.

