Best Bucs player prop bets for Divisional round

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made easy work of the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the playoffs. They will host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. The Bucs are favored by 2.5 points in a game with a 48.5 total, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Here are three Bucs player props to consider for this matchup.

Bucs prop bets: 2022 Divisional round

Mike Evans, under 70.5 receiving yards (-115)

Jalen Ramsey hasn’t been a true shadow corner in his recent meeting against Mike Evans, and the wideout had success against the Rams earlier this year, putting up 106 yards on eight receptions. However, without Chris Godwin to draw coverage away, there’s no other receiver for Ramsey to really worry about in this matchup. He should follow Evans all around the field and, after shutting out A.J. Green last week, he should be able to limit the 6-foot-5 wideout well enough to keep him under this number.

Rob Gronkowski over 63.5 receiving yards (-115)

If Evans is locked down by Ramsey, it’s easy to see Tom Brady then having tunnel vision for Gronk, especially since the Bucs’ other wide receivers have not been consistent at all since Chris Godwin’s season-ending injury. Brady yells at Tyler Johnson about as often as he targets him. So, Gronk could be a target monster on Sunday afternoon against Los Angeles’ middle-of-the-road defense against tight ends. They gave up 89 yards to the Ravens’ Mark Andrews just a couple of weeks ago.

Tom Brady, over 293.5 passing yards (-115)

Although the Rams’ pass defense is strong, they have given up quite a lot of passing yards in recent games, including more than 300 to Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 18 and Kirk Cousins in Week 16. And here comes the NFL’s passing leader, a quarterback who put up 432 yards on the Rams in Week 3. Brady threw for 271 yards against the Eagles despite recording just 30 yards in the game’s final 20 minutes. This total feels like a discount.

