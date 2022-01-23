How the public is betting the Bills vs. Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round

In the last game in the Divisional round, we have the No. 3 seed Buffalo Bills taking on the No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. These two teams played each other in Week 5, where the Bills won 38-20 at Arrowhead.

Last week, the Bills dominated the New England Patriots 47-17 in Super Wild Card Weekend, while the Chiefs blew out the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-21.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look at betting splits for the Bills vs. Chiefs Divisional round matchup as of game day. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Chiefs: Point Spread

The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites. 56% of the handle and 52% of total bets are on Bills to cover.

Is the public right?

The line opened up with the Chiefs being 2.5-point favorites and it moved down a full point by midweek. However, it has not moved since then, but the public likes the Bills to get the cover in this highly anticipated playoff matchup. This season, the Chiefs are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games and 5-0 ATS in their last five home games.

Meanwhile, the Bills are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five games and 2-1 ATS as road underdogs this season. Buffalo showed us earlier this season that they can go into Kansas City and beat the Chiefs. At that point of the season, the Chiefs were in a tailspin, which is not the case weeks later heading into tonight’s game. This game should be mighty close with the team who has the ball last in the fourth quarter likely winning and moving onto the AFC title game.

Over/Under

Total points is installed at 54.0. 84% of the handle and 70% of total bets are on the over.

Is the public right?

The public loves the over here and can you blame them with both Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen under center in this game. Both of these teams scored 40-plus points in their wild card games last weekend and have the capability to easily put up 30 points tonight.

The total has gone over in four of the Bills’ last six games, while the total has gone over in six of Kansas City’s last six games. With each team needing to score at least 27 points, I don’t see an issue with the over hitting here.

Moneyline

The Chiefs are -120 favorites and the Bills are +100 underdogs. 55% of the handle and 64% of total bets are on Bills to win.

Is the public right?

This is going to be a fun game and it could go either way tonight at Arrowhead. The Chiefs are looking to defend home field, while the Bills are trying to take down the team, who beat them in the AFC title game last week. We know that both offenses will show up, but which defense will make that game-changing play? I think the Chiefs can, especially with how their defensive line is playing. But after seeing how Saturday’s game played out, it wouldn’t surprise me one bit to see the Bills win.

