Who is officiating the Rams-Buccaneers Divisional Round matchup?

We take a look at the officiating crew for the Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Divisional round

By Chet Gresham
Head coach Bruce Arians of the Arizona Cardinals talks with referee John Parry #132 during a game against the New York Giants at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams head to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers in the Divisional round on Sunday. They will have long time referee Shawn Hochuli leading the officiating crew.

Below, we’ll break down how Hochuli has stacked up against his peers in penalties called and how each team ranks in penalties called against them. His crew isn’t exactly the same as during the season, but as the lead, the referee can set the tone on how a game is called.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Buccaneers as 2.5 point favorites in this matchup.

Bucs-Rams officials

Pos # Name Yrs 2021 crew College Occupation
Pos # Name Yrs 2021 crew College Occupation
R 83 Shawn Hochuli 8 Claremont financial advisor
U 77 Terry Killens 3 Hochuli Penn State campus security specialist
DJ 74 Derick Bowers 19 Novak East Central sales representative
LJ 98 Greg Bradley 13 Hochuli Tennessee chemical engineer
FJ 43 Terry Brown 16 Wrolstad Tennessee court director
SJ 7 Keith Washington 14 Torbert Virginia Military Institute program financial analyst
BJ 105 Dino Paganelli 16 Smith Aquinas College educator
RO Tyler Cerimeli 4 Hochuli Arizona State high school officials coordinator
RA Mark Bitar 2 Hochuli Seton Hall teacher

Penalty calls out of 17 officiating crews:

Holding: 5th
Pass interference: 8th
Roughing the passer: 9th
Unsportsmanlike conduct: 4th
Penalty yards: 2nd

Team penalties per game + ranking:

Rams: 5.50, 30th
Buccaneers: 6.11, 24th

