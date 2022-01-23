Who is officiating the Rams-Buccaneers Divisional Round matchup?

The Los Angeles Rams head to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers in the Divisional round on Sunday. They will have long time referee Shawn Hochuli leading the officiating crew.
Below, we’ll break down how Hochuli has stacked up against his peers in penalties called and how each team ranks in penalties called against them. His crew isn’t exactly the same as during the season, but as the lead, the referee can set the tone on how a game is called.
DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Buccaneers as 2.5 point favorites in this matchup.
Bucs-Rams officials
|Pos
|#
|Name
|Yrs
|2021 crew
|College
|Occupation
|Pos
|#
|Name
|Yrs
|2021 crew
|College
|Occupation
|R
|83
|Shawn Hochuli
|8
|Claremont
|financial advisor
|U
|77
|Terry Killens
|3
|Hochuli
|Penn State
|campus security specialist
|DJ
|74
|Derick Bowers
|19
|Novak
|East Central
|sales representative
|LJ
|98
|Greg Bradley
|13
|Hochuli
|Tennessee
|chemical engineer
|FJ
|43
|Terry Brown
|16
|Wrolstad
|Tennessee
|court director
|SJ
|7
|Keith Washington
|14
|Torbert
|Virginia Military Institute
|program financial analyst
|BJ
|105
|Dino Paganelli
|16
|Smith
|Aquinas College
|educator
|RO
|Tyler Cerimeli
|4
|Hochuli
|Arizona State
|high school officials coordinator
|RA
|Mark Bitar
|2
|Hochuli
|Seton Hall
|teacher
courtesy footballzebras.com
Penalty calls out of 17 officiating crews:
Holding: 5th
Pass interference: 8th
Roughing the passer: 9th
Unsportsmanlike conduct: 4th
Penalty yards: 2nd
Team penalties per game + ranking:
Rams: 5.50, 30th
Buccaneers: 6.11, 24th