Who is officiating the Rams-Buccaneers Divisional Round matchup?

The Los Angeles Rams head to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers in the Divisional round on Sunday. They will have long time referee Shawn Hochuli leading the officiating crew.

Below, we’ll break down how Hochuli has stacked up against his peers in penalties called and how each team ranks in penalties called against them. His crew isn’t exactly the same as during the season, but as the lead, the referee can set the tone on how a game is called.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Buccaneers as 2.5 point favorites in this matchup.

Bucs-Rams officials Pos # Name Yrs 2021 crew College Occupation Pos # Name Yrs 2021 crew College Occupation R 83 Shawn Hochuli 8 Claremont financial advisor U 77 Terry Killens 3 Hochuli Penn State campus security specialist DJ 74 Derick Bowers 19 Novak East Central sales representative LJ 98 Greg Bradley 13 Hochuli Tennessee chemical engineer FJ 43 Terry Brown 16 Wrolstad Tennessee court director SJ 7 Keith Washington 14 Torbert Virginia Military Institute program financial analyst BJ 105 Dino Paganelli 16 Smith Aquinas College educator RO Tyler Cerimeli 4 Hochuli Arizona State high school officials coordinator RA Mark Bitar 2 Hochuli Seton Hall teacher

courtesy footballzebras.com

Penalty calls out of 17 officiating crews:

Holding: 5th

Pass interference: 8th

Roughing the passer: 9th

Unsportsmanlike conduct: 4th

Penalty yards: 2nd

Team penalties per game + ranking:

Rams: 5.50, 30th

Buccaneers: 6.11, 24th