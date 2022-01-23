Who is officiating the Bills-Chiefs Divisional Round matchup?

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round on Sunday. They will have long time referee John Hussey leading the officiating crew.

Below, we’ll break down how Hussey has stacked up against his peers in penalties called and how each team ranks in penalties called against them. His crew isn’t exactly the same as during the season, but as the lead, the referee can set the tone on how a game is called.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Chiefs as 2 point favorites in this matchup.

Bills-Chiefs officials Pos # Name Yrs 2021 crew College Occupation Pos # Name Yrs 2021 crew College Occupation R 35 John Hussey 20 Idaho State sales representative U 76 Alan Eck 6 Hussey Bloomsburg State tax manager DJ 28 Mark Hittner 25 Smith Pittsburg State investment broker LJ 101 Carl Johnson 18 Hussey Nicholls State retired sales manager, former full-time official FJ 15 Rick Patterson 26 Allen Wofford banker SJ 56 Allen Baynes 14 Hussey Auburn realtor BJ 30 Todd Prukop 13 Corrente Cal State-Fullerton medical sales representative RO Jamie Nicholson 4 Hussey Ferris State teacher RA Denise Crudup 2 Hussey Wilmington accounts payable analyst

Penalty calls out of 17 officiating crews:

Holding: 14th

Pass interference: 17th

Roughing the passer: 16th

Unsportsmanlike conduct: 2nd

Penalty yards: 16th

Team penalties per game + ranking:

Bills: 7.89, 4th

Chiefs: 7.39, 12th