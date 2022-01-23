Who is officiating the Bills-Chiefs Divisional Round matchup?

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round on Sunday. They will have long time referee John Hussey leading the officiating crew.
Below, we’ll break down how Hussey has stacked up against his peers in penalties called and how each team ranks in penalties called against them. His crew isn’t exactly the same as during the season, but as the lead, the referee can set the tone on how a game is called.
DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Chiefs as 2 point favorites in this matchup.
Bills-Chiefs officials
|Pos
|#
|Name
|Yrs
|2021 crew
|College
|Occupation
|R
|35
|John Hussey
|20
|Idaho State
|sales representative
|U
|76
|Alan Eck
|6
|Hussey
|Bloomsburg State
|tax manager
|DJ
|28
|Mark Hittner
|25
|Smith
|Pittsburg State
|investment broker
|LJ
|101
|Carl Johnson
|18
|Hussey
|Nicholls State
|retired sales manager, former full-time official
|FJ
|15
|Rick Patterson
|26
|Allen
|Wofford
|banker
|SJ
|56
|Allen Baynes
|14
|Hussey
|Auburn
|realtor
|BJ
|30
|Todd Prukop
|13
|Corrente
|Cal State-Fullerton
|medical sales representative
|RO
|Jamie Nicholson
|4
|Hussey
|Ferris State
|teacher
|RA
|Denise Crudup
|2
|Hussey
|Wilmington
|accounts payable analyst
courtesy footballzebras.com
Penalty calls out of 17 officiating crews:
Holding: 14th
Pass interference: 17th
Roughing the passer: 16th
Unsportsmanlike conduct: 2nd
Penalty yards: 16th
Team penalties per game + ranking:
Bills: 7.89, 4th
Chiefs: 7.39, 12th