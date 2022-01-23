 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who is officiating the Bills-Chiefs Divisional Round matchup?

We take a look at the officiating crew for the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 NFL Divisional round

By Chet Gresham
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid argues with referee Shawn Hochuli (83) after a pass interference call was reversed by the officials in the second quarter of an NFL matchup between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs on October 13, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. The play resulted in quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) first interception of the year. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round on Sunday. They will have long time referee John Hussey leading the officiating crew.

Below, we’ll break down how Hussey has stacked up against his peers in penalties called and how each team ranks in penalties called against them. His crew isn’t exactly the same as during the season, but as the lead, the referee can set the tone on how a game is called.

Bills-Chiefs officials

Pos # Name Yrs 2021 crew College Occupation
Pos # Name Yrs 2021 crew College Occupation
R 35 John Hussey 20 Idaho State sales representative
U 76 Alan Eck 6 Hussey Bloomsburg State tax manager
DJ 28 Mark Hittner 25 Smith Pittsburg State investment broker
LJ 101 Carl Johnson 18 Hussey Nicholls State retired sales manager, former full-time official
FJ 15 Rick Patterson 26 Allen Wofford banker
SJ 56 Allen Baynes 14 Hussey Auburn realtor
BJ 30 Todd Prukop 13 Corrente Cal State-Fullerton medical sales representative
RO Jamie Nicholson 4 Hussey Ferris State teacher
RA Denise Crudup 2 Hussey Wilmington accounts payable analyst

courtesy footballzebras.com

Penalty calls out of 17 officiating crews:

Holding: 14th
Pass interference: 17th
Roughing the passer: 16th
Unsportsmanlike conduct: 2nd
Penalty yards: 16th

Team penalties per game + ranking:

Bills: 7.89, 4th
Chiefs: 7.39, 12th

