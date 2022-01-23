Sleeper captain picks for Sunday Divisional round DFS showdown slate

Coming off of Super Wild Card weekend, we have some stellar playoff matchups set for the Divisional Round. With two matchups on Sunday, there are a ton of DFS showdown contests for many people to get involved in.

If you are familiar with showdown contests, you have a captain spot, which is worth 1.5x points and multiple FLEX spots. If you pick the right captain, along with reasonably priced FLEX players, then you may find yourself winning some cash. Many fantasy football players put a quarterback in the captain spot, since they can bring in a lot of points. However, we are going to explore some other players who could fill that void.

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Rams ($12,600)

With all the criticism Odell Beckham Jr. dealt with throughout the season, I never expected him to have the success he did last week. That game against the Cardinals showed he’s still extremely talented as long as his quarterback gets him the ball. All the focus will be on Cooper Kupp again and that should open it up for Beckham.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense allows 239.2 passing yards per game which ranks 22nd in the NFL. At one point in the season, they were even further down, but they improved as the seasons went on. Another big thing is all the injuries their secondary has dealt with. Beckham was still with the Browns the last time the Rams played the Bucs, so it'll be interesting to see what the Bucs game plan is to stop the Rams revamped passing game.

Byron Pringle, WR, Chiefs ($5,400)

In the Wild Card matchups, Byron Pringle was one of the top DFS receivers. Against the Steelers, Pringle had five receptions for 37 yards and two touchdowns. All season, Pringle has been great for the Chiefs and actually may have jumped Mecole Hardman for WR2 on their depth chart.

The Buffalo Bills defense allows 165.9 passing yards per game which ranks 1st in the NFL. With two of the best safeties in all of football back there in Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer back there, the secondary is dangerous. They also lost Tre’Davious White earlier in the season which would make this secondary much better. I think all the focus will be on stopping Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce per usual and Pringle will continue to sprout.