NFL Playoff schedule: Divisional round TV schedule, channel, game time, live stream for Sunday

Coming off of Super Wild Card weekend, we have some stellar playoff matchups set for the Divisional Round. We’re expecting there to be much more competitive games in this round as almost every team looks to have a legitimate chance at making the Super Bowl.

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Live, Yahoo! Sports app

Odds: Bucs -3, O/U 48.5

Both of these teams showed dominance in their Wild Card matchups. They will now be facing off in a big time rematch. In their last matchup, the Rams came out on top 34-24. Both teams have had major changes since the last matchup, so it'll be interesting to see how it goes.

Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, they came out of the Wild Card game extremely banged up. Both Ryan Jensen and Tristan Wirfs suffered injuries against the Eagles. The Rams defensive line is one of the best in the NFL, so that could be a major factor in the outcome. I’d also expect this to be an extremely high scoring game as both teams have struggled against the pass this season.

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+, Yahoo! Sports app

Odds: Chiefs -2, O/U 53.5

Just like the other matchup, both of these teams won handily in the Wild Card round. This is also a big rematch for football fans as these are two of the best offenses in the NFL. In the last matchup, the Bills won 38-20 in Kansas City. However, the Chiefs were in a bit of a slump at that time and seemed like the old Chiefs in the second half of the season.

I think this will be the highest scoring game of the weekend. While the Chiefs defense isn't very good, the Bills are actually one of the best in the NFL. Even with that being said, stopping Patrick Mahomes is extremely hard. The playoff matchup between Josh Allen and Mahomes is one we could see much more in the future.