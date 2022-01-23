GPP fades for Sunday slate DFS in the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs

This Sunday provides us with two immensely entertaining Divisional round playoff games, at least on paper. These games have the highest totals of the weekend, highlighted by the current 53.5 over-under for the Bills-Chiefs matchup. But while many may be anticipating a couple of high-scoring showdowns, there are reasons to be a little wary of a few stars on this two-game slate. Here are three players you should fade in your DraftKings GPP tournaments on Sunday.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs ($6,600)

The argument against Hill isn’t difficult to figure out. The Bills’ pass defense is fantastic, even without top cornerback Tre’Davious White. Their two-high shell does a great job of keeping receivers from getting free over the top and making those field-flipping plays that are a signature of Hill’s game. Plus, Hill has been in a relative slump of late as he has fallen short of 60 receiving yards in each of his past four games. He’s also been battling some lower-body injuries for a while. Still, a lot of GPP managers will probably think about Hill’s eternally high upside, how he almost scored twice last week against the Steelers as well as his friendly price for this game, and they will happily put him in their lineups. Feel free to be more cautious.

Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills ($6,500)

Now, if you’re fading Hill, you’re probably not fading Diggs as well. This is more of an either/so situation because, well, someone has got to score in this game, right? But Josh Allen has proven that he doesn’t need Diggs to put up big numbers in order to be successful. Case in point: last week. As Allen completely shredded the Patriots for 308 yards and five touchdowns, Diggs was left with just nine DK points (3-60-0). And when the Bills traveled to Kansas City back in Week 5, Allen was once again outstanding. He threw for 315 yards and three TDs that night. Diggs? Two catches for 69 scoreless yards on five targets. The Chiefs may scheme to take away Buffalo’s No. 1 wideout, but that won’t perturb Allen. Whether it be Dawson Knox or Gabe Davis or Cole Beasley or Isaiah McKenzie, etc, Allen has plenty of weapons beyond Diggs in order to carry the Bills to victory.

Cam Akers, RB, Rams ($5,500)

It feels wrong to be negative about Akers; he’s just a great story. He not only played in a playoff game less than six months after tearing his Achilles tendon, he led the Rams’ backfield with 17 carries. He looked pretty spry, too, although his 55 ground yards don’t signify that. This week, however, he’ll have to face the Bucs’ stout run defense. No RB has run for more than 60 yards against the Buccaneers since Week 13. You know Sony Michel will see double-digit carries as well, including those high-value totes around the goal line. Some in GPPs will be enticed to roster a lead RB on a quality offense for just $5,500. But Akers is a pretty easy fade this week.