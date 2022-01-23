Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, January 23

Sunday’s NBA slate has 11 games on tap, which means plenty of player props for bettors choose from. It’s worth noting that the best props aren’t necessarily ones involving the league’s biggest stars, especially with the lengthy injury report for the day’s games. Here are three of our favorite props from Sunday’s games in the association. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

LeBron James, over 28.5 points (+100)

Anthony Davis could return Sunday, and that would certainly impact this number. However, the big man is still listed as a game-time decision and that’ll benefit bettors here with plus odds. James is averaging 30.3 points per game over the last 23 contests, so there’s some consistency to his current play. He’s gone over this line seven times in the last 10 games.

Tyrese Maxey, over 4.5 assists (+110)

Maxey is averaging 4.4 assists per game this season and should continue see more minutes Sunday with Seth Curry, Danny Green and Matisse Thybulle all out. The second-year guard dished out eight assists in the last game, so there’s a chance he keeps that up against the Spurs. At plus odds, this is a strong value prop.

De’Andre Hunter, over 3.5 rebounds (-150)

Hunter is going to keep starting for the Hawks, who are experiencing injuries at the perimeter positions. This means more opportunities for the forward, who has come back from his own injury on a hot streak. Hunter is averaging 4.7 rebounds per game since his return, and has hit the over on this line in the last three games. He’s worth taking a chance on again Sunday.

