Who will the Rams play in the NFC Championship Game?

FINAL UPDATE: Just an absolutely insane finish. The Rams drove 63 yards in 42 seconds on the final drive and kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired.

UPDATE: WELP! The Rams blew their lead as Leonard Fournette scored with 42 seconds left to tie the game at 27.

UPDATE: The Bucs have made this game interesting. The Bucs got a turnover and cut the lead to 27-13 at the end of the third quarter. Tampa had chances in the fourth quarter but struggled to close the deal and has turned it over on downs multiple times. The Rams lead 27-13 with 4:16 left in the fourth quarter.

The Los Angeles Rams are crushing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Round. They took a 27-3 with 7:07 left in the third quarter on a Matthew Stafford sneak and then held the Bucs to a field goal and lead 27-6 with three minutes left in the quarter. The Bucs offense has been unable to do much of anything and the defense has been unable to stop the Rams offense.

This is Tom Brady we’re talking about, so we know a comeback is possible. That being said, the Bucs have shown nothing to suggest they’re going to turn this around. Maybe Bucs will appreciate getting the reverse jinx in place, but either way, we’re calling this for the Rams.

With the win, LA will advance to the 2022 NFC Championship Game where they will face their long-time rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. This will be the second time these two have faced off in the playoffs dating back to 1950. The 49ers beat the Rams 30-3 in the 1990 NFC Championship Game en route to a Super Bowl rout of the Denver Broncos. The 49ers have won six straight regular season games against the Rams.

On Saturday evening after the 49ers beat the Packers, DraftKings Sportsbook opened up a lookahead line with the Rams installed as a three-point favorite against the 49ers.