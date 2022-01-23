 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who will the Chiefs play in the AFC Championship?

The Chiefs beat the Bills in the AFC Divisional round. Time to figure out who they’ll play in the 2022 AFC Championship.

By DKNation Staff
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown scored by Tyreek Hill #10 against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The AFC Divisional is a wrap after plenty of wildness, and the 2022 AFC Championship Game matchup is set. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday, January 30th. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

The Chiefs won a wild one to secure their berth in the title game for a fourth straight season. Last season, they beat the Bills in the AFC title game, and this year they added a wild overtime win in the Divisional Round.

DraftKings Sportsbook opened a lookahead line for the game and installed the Chiefs as a 6.5-point favorite with total points at 50.5. We’ll update with the line when it re-opens shortly.

