Who will the Chiefs play in the AFC Championship?

The AFC Divisional is a wrap after plenty of wildness, and the 2022 AFC Championship Game matchup is set. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday, January 30th. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

The Chiefs won a wild one to secure their berth in the title game for a fourth straight season. Last season, they beat the Bills in the AFC title game, and this year they added a wild overtime win in the Divisional Round.

DraftKings Sportsbook opened a lookahead line for the game and installed the Chiefs as a 6.5-point favorite with total points at 50.5. We’ll update with the line when it re-opens shortly.