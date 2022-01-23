When do the NFL conference finals start in the 2022 playoffs?

We’ve still got the Bills-Chiefs Divisional round matchup left Sunday night, but the NFL has already released the schedule for the AFC and NFC Championship games. Here, we’ll take a look at when the NFL conference finals are set to start in the 2022 NFL playoffs.

When are this year’s NFL conference title games?

Both the AFC and NFC Championship games will take place on Sunday, January 30th. Kick off for the AFC title game will be at 3:05 p.m. ET with the broadcast airing on CBS. The NFC title game will kick off at 6:40 p.m. ET and air on FOX.

What teams will play in the AFC and NFC conference championships?

The NFC Championship will feature a showdown of the NFC West, as the San Francisco 49ers travel to face the LA Rams at SoFi Stadium to mark their third meeting in the 2021 NFL season. Rams opened as 3.5 home favorites in this outing over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bengals secured their bid to the AFC title game on Saturday as rookie kicker Evan McPherson managed a 52-yard walkoff field goal for the win. They’ll travel to face the winner of the Bills-Chiefs game.