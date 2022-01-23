AFC and NFC Championship schedule for 2022 NFL Playoffs

We’ve had an exciting weekend of Divisional round action and we’ve got a look at the final four teams that remain in contention to win Super Bowl 56. Next up are the conference championship games, which will both take place Sunday, January 30th.

Conference championship weekend kicks off with the AFC Championship, featuring the Bengals traveling to face either the Bills or the Chiefs depending on the winner of tonight’s divisional-round matchup. The NFC Championship will feature the 49ers traveling to face the Rams at SoFi Stadium, as we see a conference finals take place in the same stadium as the Super Bowl for the first time ever.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the 2022 NFC and AFC Championship games. The winner of each game earns their bid to Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, February 13th.

Sunday, January 30th

AFC Championship matchup: No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals vs. No. 4 Buffalo Bills OR No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

Kick off time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

NFC Championship matchup: No. 6 San Francisco 49ers vs. No. 4 LA Rams

Kick off time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX