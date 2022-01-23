 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who will play in the 2022 AFC Championship game?

The Divisional round of the NFL playoffs is officially a wrap, and the matchup is set for the 2022 AFC Championship.

By Chet Gresham
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (98) during the second half of the AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC Championship on Saturday, beating the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on a last-second 52-yard field goal by Evan McPherson. They got to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills go toe to toe in a great matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. It came down to the bitter end, but the Mahomes-led Chiefs finally took care of business in over time to get to their third straight AFC Championship game.

The Bengals will face a Chiefs team they beat in Cincinnati late in the season 34-31. This game will be in Kansas City, but there is no doubt, both of these teams have been playing extremely well and this should be a good matchup.

Kickoff is from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, and is set for 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 30. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

