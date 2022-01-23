Who will play in the 2022 AFC Championship game?

The Cincinnati Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC Championship on Saturday, beating the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on a last-second 52-yard field goal by Evan McPherson. They got to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills go toe to toe in a great matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. It came down to the bitter end, but the Mahomes-led Chiefs finally took care of business in over time to get to their third straight AFC Championship game.

The Bengals will face a Chiefs team they beat in Cincinnati late in the season 34-31. This game will be in Kansas City, but there is no doubt, both of these teams have been playing extremely well and this should be a good matchup.

Kickoff is from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, and is set for 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 30. The game will be broadcast on CBS.