Who will play in the 2022 NFC Championship game?

The 2022 NFC Championship game will take place at the same location as Super Bowl 56, as the Los Angeles Rams have earned the right to host the title contest after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC divisional round. The Rams will face a familiar foe in the NFC Championship Game when they host the San Francisco 49ers, who beat the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round.

The Rams and 49ers play in the same division, so they’re highly familiar with each other. San Francisco won both meetings during the regular season, including a comeback win in Week 18 to secure a playoff berth. That loss cost the Rams the No. 2 seed, although it ended up being irrelevant after they beat the Buccaneers and the 49ers took care of the Packers. The Rams and 49ers last played in the playoffs in 1990 when San Francisco beat them 30-3 in the NFC Championship Game.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 30. The game will be broadcast on FOX.