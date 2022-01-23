Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Knicks on Sunday

Reggie Jackson and the Los Angeles Clippers will continue their eight-game east coast road trip on Sunday afternoon against RJ Barrett and the New York Knicks.

The Clippers (23-24) snapped their four-game road losing streak with a comeback 102-101 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. The Knicks (22-24) are riding a three-game losing skid after they lost 102-91 to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night.

New York is a four-point favorite against the spread per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 205.5

Clippers vs. Knicks, 1:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers +4

The last time the Knicks were four-point favorites, they ended up losing to the Pelicans by 11 points a few nights ago. New York has lost their last three games at Madison Square Garden by an average of 7.6 points per game. Overall, the Knicks have a record of 11-14 at home this season.

Despite their recent struggles, the Knicks are 6-3 against the spread in their last nine games and 8-10 ATS when they are home favorites. However, New York is 13-10 ATS after a loss this season, which is something to keep in mind. Meanwhile for the Clippers, they just continue to find ways to win. Los Angeles overcame a 24-point deficit and 40 points and 13 rebounds from Joel Embiid to defeat the Sixers by one point on Friday.

The Clips shot 46% from the field and only committed 10 turnovers, while forcing the Sixers into 17 turnovers. Los Angeles is 5-2 ATS in their last seven games and 6-6 ATS when they are road underdogs. If the Clippers can get multiple contributions like they did Friday night, then they got a chance to cover. It’s also hard to trust the Knicks’ this season, give me Los Angeles and the points.

Over/Under: Under 205.5

Neither of these teams score a ton of points on offense, making the under a very appealing play. The Clippers are only averaging 104.6 points per game in their last 10 games, while the Knicks are scoring 101.6 points per game. The total has gone under in five of the Clippers’ last seven games. And the total has gone under in four of the Knicks’ last five games at MSG.

