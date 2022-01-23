Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Wizards on Sunday

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics will look to get back into the win column against Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards on Sunday afternoon.

The Wizards currently lead the series 2-0 after they defeated the Celtics 115-112 in double overtime at Capital One Arena on Oct. 30. Beal had 36 points for the Wizards, while Jaylen Brown scored 34 points for the C’s.

The Celtics are 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 216.

Celtics vs. Wizards, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -1.5

The Celtics are looking to snap their two-game losing streak after falling to the Portland Trail Blazers 109-105 on Friday night. Boston did a horrible job of defending the three-point line as they allowed the Blazers to shoot 48.5% from beyond the arc. The Celtics cannot do this today against the Wizards, who are only shooting 32.6% from deep.

Boston is 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games and only 1-7 straight up in their last eight road games. Their last win on the road came against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 12, where Boston won 119-100. However, the Celtics are 5-3 ATS when they are road favorites this season and 11-10-1 ATS on the road.

The Wizards have lost three out of their last four games, which includes a four-point loss to the Toronto Raptors Friday. Washington is in the midst of an eight-game home stand, where they are currently 3-3 through six games. The Wizards should have Kyle Kuzma back in the lineup after he did not play against Toronto. Washington is 1-8 ATS in their last nine games and 1-6 ATS in their last seven home games.

Furthermore, they are 6-3 ATS when they are home underdogs. As the spread indicates, this game could either way, depending on which team’s offense is playing better. If Kuz plays then the Wizards have a shot, but for right now take the C’s to cover.

Over/Under: Over 217

If you do not like this spread, then the best play for today’s game might end up being the total. In their first two matchups, the total points scored were 223 and 227. Both teams can score in bunches, but they do have problems defending at a high level. The total has gone over in four of the Celtics’ last six games, while the total has gone over in 10 of the Wizards’ last 15 games.

