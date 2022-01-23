Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Heat on Sunday

In the first game of a doubleheader on NBA TV, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will play Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in a rematch of the 2020 NBA Finals.

The last time these two teams played each other, the Lakers defeated the Heat 120-117 in overtime at Crypto.com Arena in November. Malik Monk had 27 points off the bench for Los Angeles, while Russell Westbrook produced a triple-double and Anthony Davis recorded a double-double.

The Heat are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 216.

Lakers vs. Heat, 6:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -2.5

The Lakers opened up their six-game east coast road trip with a comfortable 116-105 win over the Orlando Magic. With the win, Los Angeles also snapped their three-game road losing skid.

The Lakers shot the ball well from three-point range (43.3%) and had five players score in double figures. Three of those five players came from the bench, which had 44 of LA’s 116 points. Los Angeles will need that type of contribution tonight against the Heat, who are only giving up 105.8 points per game in their last 10 games. Anthony Davis could make his return to the floor after missing the last 16 games with a knee injury. He will be a game-time decision.

Los Angeles is 2-4 against the spread in their last six games, but 6-4 ATS when they are road underdogs this season. The Lakers are also 9-10 ATS on the road, but 7-15 ATS after a win this season.

The Heat had their two-game winning streak snapped on Friday night as they lost 110-108 to the Atlanta Hawks. Miami allowed the Hawks to shoot 55.9% from the field and 42.4% from distance.

The Heat have also won seven out of their last eight games at home, with the only defeat coming against the Sixers. Miami is 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games and 8-8 ATS when they are home favorites. Furthermore, the Heat are 12-8 ATS at home this season and 4-7 ATS when they are favored by three points or less.

Over/Under: Over 216

When these two teams played back in November, the total points scored were 237. The Heat are averaging 111.2 points per game in their last 10 games, while the Lakers are scoring 115.5 points per game. But Los Angeles is also giving up 113.7 points per game on the defensive end. The total has gone over in five of the Lakers’ last six road games, making this a good play for the over.

