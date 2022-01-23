Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Hornets on Sunday

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks will head down to the Queen City to play LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in a southeast division showdown tonight.

This is the third team that the Hawks and Hornets will be playing each other, with each team winning one game. In their last matchup in December, Charlotte went on the road and beat Atlanta 130-127, thanks to 32 points from Miles Bridges.

The Hornets are three-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 235.5.

Hawks vs. Hornets, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hornets -3

The Hawks have won three-straight games after losing five-straight, which all came on the road. Atlanta is averaging 121.6 points per game in their last three contests and defeating teams by an average of seven points per game.

The Hawks are 7-13 against the spread in their last 20 games and 1-4 ATS in their last five road games this season. Atlanta is also 5-10 ATS when listed road underdogs this season and 7-12 ATS after a win.

The Hornets have also won three consecutive games and four out of their last five games after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-98 on Friday. Charlotte is 7-1 ATS in the last eight games and 13-2 ATS in their last 15 home games. The Hornets have played well at home this season with a record of 13-6. They are also 6-2 ATS when they are home favorites and should continue that trend tonight.

Over/Under: Under 235.5

As expected, whenever the Hornets or Hawks take the floor, prepare yourself for a high total from the oddsmakers. In their first two matchups this season, the total points scored were 220 and 257. The total has gone over in five of Atlanta’s last six games, while the total has gone under in six of Charlotte’s last seven games. If the Hornets continue to play good defense (107.4 ppg allowed in their last 10 games), then this under should hit.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.