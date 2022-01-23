Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Mavericks on Sunday

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies will continue their four-game road trip tonight against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks currently lead the season series 2-1 and have won two-straight games over the Grizzlies. In their last meeting, Dallas defeated Memphis 112-85, snapping their 11-game winning streak. Doncic produced his 40th career triple-double in the win with 27 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The Mavericks are four-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 219.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies +4

The Grizz picked up a solid road win the other day against the Denver Nuggets, defeating them 122-118. Memphis has now won seven out of their last eight road games. The Grizzlies are 10-2 against the spread in their last 12 games and 7-1 ATS in their last eight road games.

Memphis is also 11-5 ATS when they are road underdogs this season and 20-11 ATS after a win this season. The Mavs had their four-game winning streak snapped on Thursday night after they lost 109-101 to the Phoenix Suns.

Dallas is 10-2 straight up in their last 12 games and 6-2 ATS in their last eight games against teams from the southwest division. They are also 7-7-1 ATS when listed as home favorites this season and 13-11-1 ATS as the favorite. I have to believe Memphis remembers the last time that they played Mavericks and what took place. With the Mavericks creeping up in the standings, this game could have potential tiebreaker ramifications. Take the Grizzles and the points.

Over/Under: Under 219

Through their first three meetings this season, the total points scored were 187, 200, and 197. Both of these teams are fundamentally sound on the defensive side of the floor. I don’t think that will change in tonight’s matchup. The total has gone under in the Mavericks’ last eight games. The under should win in this matchup, too.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.