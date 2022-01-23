Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Timberwolves on Sunday

The Brooklyn Nets will look to continue their winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday. The Nets will still be without Kevin Durant, but do have James Harden and Kyrie Irving in the mix. The Timberwolves started this season slow but have found themselves in the play-in tournament mix ahead of the All-Star break.

Minnesota is a 3-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 236.5.

Nets vs. Timberwolves, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets +3 (-105)

Harden and Irving are going to be the best players on the floor. The Timberwolves don’t have the toughest defense, so it’s hard to see them being able to contain both stars. Karl-Anthony Towns should feast on the interior but the Nets will be able to keep this thing close.

Over/Under: Over 236.5 (-110)

Neither team is going to offer much resistance in this game, and there’s plenty of offensive firepower on display. Take the over here, even with a high total.

