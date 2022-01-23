Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Warriors on Sunday

The Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors square off Sunday in the premier game of the day’s NBA slate, with both teams at the top of the Western conference. The Jazz were recently overtaken by the Grizzlies in the standings, while the Warriors have endured a rare down stretch over the last four games.

Golden State is a 5.5-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 220.5.

Jazz vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -5.5 (-105)

Rudy Gobert is officially listed as questionable to play, but he’s expected to suit up. However, Donovan Mitchell is still in concussion protocol and will be out. That gives the Warriors a big edge, even with Draymond Green out. Golden State is a force at home, and Utah simply won’t have the personnel to match Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson offensively.

Over/Under: Under 220.5

Without Mitchell, Utah’s offense is hard to figure. The Jazz could be in this game due to their three-point shooting but won’t have many answers outside of that. Golden State’s defense is still solid without Green, and should be able to do enough to keep this score under the total.

