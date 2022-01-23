Leonard Fournette is active for Divisional round vs. Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced their Divisional round inactives and running back Leonard Fournette is officially active for their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Fournette was designated to return from injured reserve last week but did not take the field against the Eagles in the wild-card round. Because he was still on injured reserve, his practice workload did not need to be disclosed.

The running back had an extra week to recover from his hamstring injury and prepare, so he should be ready to go against the Rams. The Buccaneers released RB Le’Veon Bell to make room for Fournette, so clearly he’s ready to handle a typical workload. This move will limit Giovani Bernard’s influence in the game, although he’ll still see some work on third down. Look for Fournette to return to his role as Tampa Bay’s primary running back as the Buccaneers hope to get some revenge and beat the Rams.