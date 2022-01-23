Tom Brady prop bets to consider for Bucs QB vs. Rams

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a challenge on their hands when hosting the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional round on Sunday. We’ll go some prop bets for the veteran quarterback in the showdown.

Tom Brady prop bets: Buccaneers vs. Rams

Over 294.5 passing yards (-115)

Brady got the ball out his hands in an average 2.17 seconds in last week’s Wild Card game against the Eagles. Facing the lethal Rams pass rush with both Tristan Wirfs and Ryan Jensen banged up, he’s most likely going to have to do something similar to counter it.

He’s crossed 295 passing yards in 10 games this season and with a game plan filled with quick pass attempts, he’ll cross that off in this one.

Over 26.5 completions (-135)

Out of the 18 games played this year, Brady has thrown less than 27 completions just seven times. With the Bucs most likely employing a quick passing strategy on Sunday, he’ll go over that with ease.

Longest completion over 38.5 yards (-110)

The “no risk it, no biscuit” mentality of the Bucs offense has been well documented over the past year and he should make at least one long completion to Mike Evans or someone else during the afternoon. With Rams safety Taylor Rapp ruled out, they’ll want to test that secondary deep at least a few times.

