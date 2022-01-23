Matthew Stafford prop bets to consider for Rams QB vs. Bucs

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will enter the house of the defending Super Bowl champs on Sunday for a Divisional round matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We’ll take a look at some prop bets for the veteran quarterback in this showdown.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Matthew Stafford prop bets: Rams vs. Buccaneers

Over 37.5 over pass attempts (-110)

Stafford has gone over 37.5 pass attempts just seven times this year but he’ll be forced to in this game. The Bucs’ run defense has been stellar all season long and with left tackle Andrew Whitworth a no go for Sunday, he’ll be forced to make a ton of quick passes. Take the over on this one.

Over 0.5 interceptions (-150)

Last Monday’s victory over the Cardinals was the first game since Week 14 where Stafford didn’t throw at least one pick and that could be attributed to him only attempting 17 passes. With him being forced to attempt numerous passes, he’s bound to throw at least one to Tampa’s opportunistic secondary.

Over 1.5 touchdowns (-205)

Receivers like Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. will not be shut out of the end zone, especially with Stafford throwing so much in this game. He’s thrown for at least two touchdowns in seven out of the last eight games and will do so again on Sunday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.