Patrick Mahomes prop bets to consider for Chiefs QB vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs will be looking for some payback when they host the Buffalo Bills Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Chiefs got embarrassed by the Bills 38-20 in primetime during the regular season and will want to flip the script in this game. One player who will hope for a better performance will be Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes prop bets: Chiefs vs. Bills

Over 283.5 passing yards (-115)

Mahomes threw for 272 yards in the regular season game, but also missed some big plays and had a few passes dropped. He’ll likely be sharper this time around in what is likely to be a closer contest throughout the game. Back the superstar to hit the over on this line.

Over 38.5 attempts (-105)

The quarterback had 54 attempts in the previous meeting, which was largely due to the Chiefs having to come back from a big deficit. He threw the ball 39 times against the Steelers despite the Chiefs leading comfortably, so you have to think he’ll hit around the same mark in a more competitive game against Buffalo.

Over 2.5 passing touchdowns (+130)

If we’re going over on yards and attempts, we might as well take the plus odds on touchdown passes. This is the riskiest prop of the bunch, but Mahomes will want to keep making statements in the postseason. There have been a lot of questions about him this year, and this is his time to show why he’s the best quarterback in the league. There could be a large payoff on this prop.

