Josh Allen prop bets to consider for Bills QB vs. Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills are one of the hottest teams in football heading into the divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills beat the Chiefs in Kansas City during the regular season, so they’ll have some confidence going into this contest. Josh Allen will need to have another monster game for the Bills to pull off the road win, so here’s a look at some of his player props for the showdown.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Josh Allen prop bets: Bills vs. Chiefs

Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-200)

Allen is a dynamic runner and the Chiefs will surely play him differently than they did in the regular season. After a five-touchdown performance against the Patriots, this seems like a fairly low bar for Allen to clear against a defense known to give up big pass plays.

Over 50.5 rushing yards (-130)

Even with the Chiefs accounting for Allen’s rushing ability, the Bills don’t really have other options for running the football. In the last four games, Allen has crossed this line significantly. Back him to top it again Sunday against the Chiefs.

Over 0.5 interceptions (-125)

There’s a narrative that Allen has become less volatile with the football and while he’s definitely become a top quarterback, he still has the tendency to be poor for long stretches of time. Allen has thrown a pick in 10 games this season. In four of those games, he threw more than one. This seems like a game where he makes at least one mistake, potentially in a pivotal spot.

