Rob Gronkowski prop bets to consider for Bucs TE vs. Rams

Rob Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to continue their title defense on Sunday when hosting the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday for the Divisional round. Here are some prop bets for the veteran tight end.

PLAYER NAME prop bets: Buccaneers vs. Rams

Over 5.5 receptions (-155)

The Brady to Gronk connection has been in effect for the last three weeks with the tight end catching 19 of 26 targets over their last three games. With Brady under pressure to get the ball out quickly, he’s going to want to go to his safety blanket early and often.

Over 64.5 receiving yards (-115)

The volume of targets Gronk will receive in this game should carry him over the 64.5 receiving yard threshold. He crossed 100 yards in the final two games of the regular season.

Longest reception under 21.5 yards (-120)

Gronk will rack up his yards on short, intermediary routes but the Rams should do a decent job of preventing him from breaking off a long run.

