Travis Kelce prop bets to consider for Chiefs TE vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs hope to have another massive offensive showing in the divisional round of the playoffs against the Buffalo Bills, a team they met in the regular season this year. The Bills won that game but the Chiefs will be looking for payback Sunday. One player hoping to return the favor in a big way will be tight end Travis Kelce, who was held largely in check by Buffalo’s defense last time around. Here’s a look at Kelce’s player props for Sunday’s game.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Travis Kelce prop bets: Chiefs vs. Bills

Under 70.5 receiving yards (-115)

Kelce was held to 57 yards in the previous meeting and you can bet Buffalo saw what he did to the Steelers last week. The tight end is integral to Kansas City’s gameplan, so Buffalo will do everything to take him away. Expect Kelce to be involved but fall short of this total.

Anytime touchdown (-110)

It’s going to be hard to keep Kelce out of the endzone, especially with the Chiefs getting to the redzone a decent amount this season. Back the tight end to score at least one touchdown in this game.

Under 5.5 receptions (+100)

This is a tough prop, because Kelce did have six receptions in the last meeting against the Bills. In the last three games though, he’s had five or less catches. Kelce has gone under this total in nine games this season and at plus odds, this is a nice high-risk high-reward wager for bettors.

