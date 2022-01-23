 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Leonard Fournette prop bets to consider for Bucs RB vs. Rams

We take a look at the player props available on DraftKings Sportsbook and where you should consider placing your money in the Divisional round.

By Nick Simon
Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Leonard Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a tough test in the Divisional round on Sunday when going toe-to-toe with the Los Angeles Rams. We’ll look at some prop bets for Playoff Lenny in this showdown.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Leonard Fournette prop bets: Buccaneers vs. Rams

Over 50.5 rushing yards (-110)

Fournette is back in action for the first time in over a month and he’ll get enough touches to cross 50 yards, even with a ferocious L.A. front.

Longest rush over 13.5 rushing yards (-105)

Fournette should be able to break off at least one or two runs of 14 or more yards in this one. He gains momentum as the game goes on, so expect him to start to ramp up his runs in the second quarter.

