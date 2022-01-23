Tyreek Hill prop bets to consider for Chiefs WR vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs will hope to advance to their fourth consecutive AFC championship game when they take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. One of the key players for Kansas City will be wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was battling a heel injury heading into the playoffs but did take the field in the wild-card game. Here’s a look at his player props for Sunday’s contest against the Bills.

Tyreek Hill prop bets: Chiefs vs. Bills

Anytime touchdown (-120)

Hill found the endzone last week against the Steelers, even if he didn’t have a truly profound impact on the game. Look for him to hit paydirt once again in what is likely to be a high-scoring back-and-forth game.

Over 71.5 receiving yards (-115)

It’s been a volatile season for Hill in terms of receiving yards. He’s gone long stretches of the season failing to hit these types of lines before dropping a big performance. This seems like the week for him to pop off, after four weeks of fairly muted outings.

Longest reception over 23.5 yards (-110)

The Bills are going to do everything they can to keep Hill in front of them, but sometimes you just have to trust the player and his speed. It’s a decent line, but Hill can turn any catch into a big play. He’s a threat to top this mark with every touch, so you might as well take the over here.

