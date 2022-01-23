 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bills vs. Chiefs inactives: Who is not playing for Buffalo in Divisional Round

We discuss the gameday inactives for the Bills and their impact in the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs against the Chiefs.

By DKNation Staff
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York.
Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are flying high after dominating their divisional rivals New England Patriots in the wild-card game, and will now head to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in the divisional round. The Bills beat the Chiefs in the regular season and will hope to repeat that feat to get back to the AFC title game. Here’s a look at Buffalo’s injury report and inactives list, with the team releasing the final inactives list about 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Bills inactives/players with injury designation

None

The impact

The Bills have dealt with a lot of injuries during the season, but they’re getting healthy at the right time. Stefon Diggs showed up on the injury report because he sat out Friday’s practice but there’s no doubt he’ll suit up. Mario Addison logged two limited practices before being upgraded to a full practice so he’ll also be ready to go. The Bills are healthy barring any late scratches.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Bills vs. Chiefs in AFC Divisional round

View all 37 stories

More From DraftKings Nation