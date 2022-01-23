 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chiefs vs. Bills inactives: Who is not playing for Kansas City in Divisional Round

We discuss the gameday inactives for the Chiefs and their impact in the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs against the Bills.

By DKNation Staff
Kansas City Chiefs v Cincinnati Bengals
Darrel Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs hope to get back to the AFC championship game for the fourth straight season when they host the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. Here’s a look at Kansas City’s inactives and injury list, with the official inactives being released 90 minutes before kickoff.

Chiefs inactives/players with injury designation

RB Darrel Williams (questionable) - toe
CB Rashad Fenton (questionable) - back

The impact

Williams appeared to set for a big role last week against the Steelers, but Kansas City has used a lot of running backs so it’s hard to tell exactly what his workload would be if he were healthy. The Bills torched the Chiefs in the last game through the air, so Fenton’s presence will be important if only to have an additional body in the secondary available. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire is back after missing last week’s game, which is a big boost if Williams ultimately gets ruled out.

