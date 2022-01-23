Bucs vs. Rams inactives: Who is not playing for Tampa Bay in Divisional Round

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to extend its title defense for at least one more week on Sunday when hosting the Los Angeles Rams for a Divisional round showdown. The defending Super Bowl champs entered the postseason incredibly banged up and while they are getting some key players back in some areas, they may have to deal with attrition in others.

Here’s a look at Tampa Bay’s injury report and potential inactives ahead of Sunday’s game, with the official list coming out approximately 90 minutes before kickoff.

Bucs inactives/players with injury designation

RT Tristan Wirfs (questionable) - ankle

C Ryan Jensen (questionable) - ankle

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (questionable) - hamstring

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (questionable) - personal

WR Cyril Grayson Jr. (questionable) - hamstring

RB Ronald Jones II (ankle) - out

WR Breshad Perriman (hip/abdomen) - out

The impact

The biggest question mark will be the status of Tristan Wirfs and Ryan Jensen on the offensive line. Both linemen were injured in last week’s game against the Eagles and with the specter of facing Aaron Donald, Von Miller, and Leonard Floyd, they’re going to need to find ways to protect Tom Brady.

Ronald Jones II will miss his second straight game but the good news is that starting running back Leonard Fournette has been activated off injured reserve and will play in this one. More good news is that they may also have cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting back at cornerback. This would be the first time since Week 1 that all Bucs defensive starters would be on the field at the same time should he be able to go.