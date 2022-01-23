Rams vs. Bucs inactives: Who is not playing for Los Angeles in Divisional Round

The Los Angeles Rams are set for their Divisional round matchup on Sunday, heading into the house of the defending Super Bowl champions to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team will be relatively healthy heading into the showdown but will be missing a few key pieces for the showdown at Raymond James Stadium.

Here’s a look at Los Angeles’ injury report and potential inactives ahead of Sunday’s game, with the official list coming out approximately 90 minutes before kickoff.

Rams inactives/players with injury designation

LT Andrew Whitworth (out) - knee

S Taylor Rapp (out) - concussion

RB Buddy Howell (hamstring) - doubtful

The impact

The veteran Whitworth being out is a huge blow to the Rams’ offensive line, especially against an unrelenting Buccaneers’ pass rush/run defense. This will most likely force quarterback Matthew Stafford to try to get the ball out of his hands quickly. Rapp being out is a blow to the team’s secondary and they’ll have to fortify themselves downfield to avoid deep shots from Tom Brady.