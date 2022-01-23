Tyrann Mathieu OUT for rest of Divisional round game vs. Bills, in concussion protocol

Update: Mathieu has been ruled out for the rest of the game against the Bills after being diagnosed with a concussion. He has entered the league’s concussion protocols, per the broadcast.

The Kansas City Chiefs are potentially going to be without star safety Tyrann Mathieu for the rest of their divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills, as he’s being evaluated for a concussion. Per the broadcast, Mathieu is officially questionable to return to the game.

S Daniel Sorensen in for injured Mathieu for Chiefs. Could be advantageous matchup in passing game. #Bills — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) January 24, 2022

As noted above, Daniel Sorensen is playing for Mathieu. He was on the wrong end of several big plays when the Bills beat the Chiefs in the regular season. Let’s see if he can hold up in the playoff game if Mathieu cannot return.

The Chiefs are tied 7-7 with the Bills early in the first quarter as of this writing. Mathieu appeared to suffer the injury on Buffalo’s final play of the first drive, which resulted in a Devin Singletary touchdown. It’s looking like this game could be the shootout many predicted it would be, and not having Mathieu on the field means one less game-changing defender for Kansas City to make a key play on that side of the ball.